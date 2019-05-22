Kenya: Malkia Strikers Hit Uganda to Qualify for African Games

The national women volleyball team on Tuesday qualified for the 2019 Africa Games set for Rabat, in Morocco.

Despite financial challenges dogging the team, Kenya earned the chance to defend this continental title after beating hosts Uganda 3-0( 25-20, 25-17, 25-16) at the Zone V African Games qualifiers at the MTN Lugogo Indoor arena in Kampala.

It seemed a fairly straight forward match for team Kenya, coached by Italian Shaileen Ramdoo and Japheth Munala.

Save for the second set where Malkia Strikers briefly trailed the hosts 6-1, it was a clean sweep for Kenya with attackers Mercy Moim and Noel Murambi responsible for most of the damage.

Overall, Kenya won this four team tournament in style, also beating Ethiopia and Rwanda in straight sets and never looking in threat of conceding a set.

As a matter of fact, the immediate challenge for team Kenya will be how to pay its hotel bills after the government delayed in remitting the required funds.

Qualification means Kenya has another opportunity to defend the African Games title following the triumph over Algeria, Senegal and Egypt during the finals of the last edition of this tournament held in Libreville four years ago.