Ghana: ﻿President Visits Dredge Masters to Inspect Work On Odaw River Dredging

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, yesterday visited the local company, Dredge Masters Ltd to ascertain its activities in dredging the Odaw River to pave way for free flow of storm water that has always claimed many a life in the catchment areas.

The President was happy when Managing Director of the company, Captain Khan took him through pictorial designs by Dredge Masters to overhaul the Odaw River and Korle Lagoon, into a modern beautiful asset which will attract tourists and business activities in the city of Accra.

At the time of the visit, workers of the company were busily working with their equipment evacuating debris for the water to flow freely.

Dredge Masters began operations in June 2016, a year after the June 3 disaster, at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle claiming several lives and destroying property worth millioms of cedis

Under the Accra Sanitary Sewer Storm Drainage Alleviation Project, Dredge Masters are expected to desilt and dredge the Odaw channel and restore the Korle Lagoon to avert the perennial flooding in Accra under

The contract which was awarded by the previous government was renewed for another two years, beginning from February this year. The scope of work include the redesign and construction of the KLERP interceptor and breakwater at the outfall.

The channel under the scope starts from the Odaw Onyasia confluence at Carprice in Accra, through Avenor, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Agbogbloshie, South Kaneshie drain and, the Upper and Lower Lagoon.

Operations Manager of Dredge Masters, Mr. Sena Adiepena, said works under the initial contract was completed in March 2017, as designs on civil works are still ongoing.

He said since the renewal of the contract, over 1 million cubic meters of dredged materials was removed from the channel and lagoon.

Prior to the commencement of dredging operations, Mr. Adiepena recalled encroachers and squatters along the drains had to be removed with assistance from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and the Ghana Police Service. He commended AMA for their support.

Mr. Adiepena said Dredge Masters was working around the clock to restore the drainage efficiency and holding capacity of the channel and lagoon to avert any flooding in this year's rainy season.