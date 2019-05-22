Ghana: 8 Teams for 2019 Deaf Football Gala

The Ghana Deaf Football Association (GDFA) yesterday launched the second edition of the deaf football gala at the Press Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The competition which took a four-year break after it was first staged in 2015 due to financial constraints will come off at the Accra Sports stadium on Saturday.

Eight out of the 16 registered deaf teams have confirmed their participation in the one-day event.

They include Tema Deaf FC, Western Warrior DFC, (Takoradi), Kasoa DFC, Red Star DFC (Asamankese), Ambassador DFC, Heart of Wolf DFC, Shining Star DFC and Ashanti Glitters Stars DFC.

After yesterday's ballot, Western Warrior DFC will face Ambassador DFC, Tema DFC will face Heart of Wolf DFC, Kasoa DFC battle Ashanti DFC while Red Star DFC engages Shining Star DFC.

Winners will progress to the semi-finals before proceeding to the finals.

Chairman at the launch, Mr.Kingsley Kweku Asah said the competition presents an opportunity to bring people in the deaf community together through sports.

President of the GDFA, Mr. Johnson Mahama stated that deaf football has the potential of winning Ghana laurels in future and called for the need to give it's the attention it deserve.

Deputy Director General (Technical) of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr. Wilson Abedu who unveiled the trophy assured the GDFA of the NSA's support.

The event is being sponsored by BBphylls Protocol with support from JL Properties, Chrissah Media Foundation and K. Appiah Motors.