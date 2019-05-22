Ghana: We Won't Be Complacent With EIU Prediction-Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen, the Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has welcomed as "good news" predictions in an Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) that the party will win the 2020 elections with a pledge to guard against complacency.

"It is good news but we are not going to bask in the glory of the research, we are focused, we are not going to be complacent, we have signed a contractual agreement with the good people of Ghana and we must deliver on our mandate, we are not going to be complacent and assume there is no report at all about the government retaining power in the 2020 general election.

"We are going to create the impression as if there is no report at all and learn from our shortcomings and mistakes, anticipations and the anxieties and the expectations from the report.

"But as to the good side of it that we are in the lead, we are not going to be bothered at all, we are not going to be swollen-headed at all," Nana Boahen assured.

According to the predictions by the Economist Intelligence Unit captured in a report released on May 13, President Akufo-Addo would defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate former President John Mahama in next year's polls.

"The Economist Intelligence Unit believes that it will be difficult for the NDC under former President Mahama to portray itself as the better custodian of the economy, especially as the country's growth and development outlook is fairly strong," the report stated.

Nonetheless, it further observed that "if the NDC can present a coherent opposition and hold the NPP to account on unfulfilled campaign promises particularly on job creation and industrialisation, where progress has been generally slow and success patchy, the election can be closely contested," the report said. -starrfmonline.com