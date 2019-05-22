Ghana: Painter Remanded for Allegedly Murdering Grandmother

Ashaiman — A 25-year-old painter, Shadrach Hushie, was on Monday remanded by the Ashaiman District Court for allegedly murdering his 72-year-old grandmother, Patience Aku Hushie.

Inspector Charles Norgbedzi told the court presided by the magistrate, Mr Charles Boateng, that Hushie was accused by the watchdog committee of his neighbourhood of stealing a motorcycle.

Prosecution said Shadrach Hushie was pardoned, following a plea by his grandmother.

Inspector Norgbedzi said Aku Hushie reprimanded her grandson, and he (grandson) became angry, hit her head on the ground, strangled her to death, and allegedly buried the corpse in an uncompleted building, close to the deceased's compound.

The court heard that when Shadrach Hushie was arrested, accused confessed to killing his grandmother.

Meanwhile, the area where the body of Aku Hushie was allegedly buried, has been cordoned off by the police awaiting exhumation for postmortem and further investigation.