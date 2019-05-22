22 May 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Painter Remanded for Allegedly Murdering Grandmother

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dzifa Tetteh

Ashaiman — A 25-year-old painter, Shadrach Hushie, was on Monday remanded by the Ashaiman District Court for allegedly murdering his 72-year-old grandmother, Patience Aku Hushie.

Inspector Charles Norgbedzi told the court presided by the magistrate, Mr Charles Boateng, that Hushie was accused by the watchdog committee of his neighbourhood of stealing a motorcycle.

Prosecution said Shadrach Hushie was pardoned, following a plea by his grandmother.

Inspector Norgbedzi said Aku Hushie reprimanded her grandson, and he (grandson) became angry, hit her head on the ground, strangled her to death, and allegedly buried the corpse in an uncompleted building, close to the deceased's compound.

The court heard that when Shadrach Hushie was arrested, accused confessed to killing his grandmother.

Meanwhile, the area where the body of Aku Hushie was allegedly buried, has been cordoned off by the police awaiting exhumation for postmortem and further investigation.

Ghana

Court Grants Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy Gh¢50,000 Bail Each

Two of Ghana's popular dance hall artistes, Charles Nii Armah Mensah and Livingstone Etse Satekla have appeared before… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.