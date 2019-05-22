Ghana: ﻿Teenager in Trouble for Attempting to Abort Girlfriend's Pregnancy

Nsawam — A 17-year-old boy, who allegedly attempted to abort the pregnancy of his girlfriend at New Afutu, near Nsawam in the Eastern Region, has been arrested by the police.

The boy (name withheld), who is currently on remand at the Nsawam District Police Command, was said to have impregnated her 14-year-old Junior High School (JHS) lover (name withheld).

The police have also mounted a search for a suspected quack doctor, who attempted to abort the pregnancy, a reliable source at the Nsawam District Police Command, disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times, here, yesterday.

The police source said the suspect, an apprentice at New Afutu, and victim, mostly met at the girl's mother's room to have sex.

According to the police source, early last month the victim informed the boy friend that she was pregnant, and they both agreed to terminate the pregnancy.

The two lovers contacted a quack doctor to abort the pregnancy, and he (quack doctor) demanded GH¢150, but they paid GH¢110 with a promise to pay the remaining GH¢40 later.

According to the source, the mother of the girl reported the case to the police, and when the boy was arrested on May 15, this year, he admitted to the offence.