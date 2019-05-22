Ghana: Civil Aviation to Benefit From French Govt Support

The Ministry of Aviation is collaborating with the French government to supply navigation service equipment to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Mr Kofi Adda, the Minister of Aviation has said.

Mr Adda who said this during a courtesy call paid on him yesterday, in Accra, by Anne Sophie AVE, French Ambassador to Ghana, noted that the move would strengthen navigation services in Ghana.

He underscored the need to build a robust navigation sector as the CAA would be decoupled into air navigation and regulatory service.

According to Mr Adda, the sector needed more equipment to expand its operations and build new airports in different parts of the country.

Mr Adda said the ministry was collaborating with the French to encourage the learning of French language by personnel in the aviation training institutions in Ghana to enable them speak fluent French.

Mr Adda noted that the partnership between the two countries had strengthened over the years for the mutual benefit of their people.

Anne Sophie AVE, French Ambassador to Ghana said French companies were ready to impart skills in aircraft maintenance, air control, navigation control, and aircraft management to their Ghanaian counterparts to improve cargo and tourism in Ghana.

She stated that the French companies contributed to the growth of the Ghanaian economy by creating jobs for Ghanaians.

"Once they come to a country to invest, they do that for a long time to benefit the people and create jobs for the people as well,"she added.

Madam AVE noted that it was a good policy for government to ensure that French was made the second language to be mastered adding that "the country is surrounded by French speaking countries and French was an asset for looking for a job".

She added that Ghana had registered strong economic growth and there was the need to diversify the economy.