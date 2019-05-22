Kenya: Eric Omondi 'Breakups' with Italian Fiancee, but His Fans Aren't Buying It

Photo: Eric Omondi/Instagram

Did Eric Omondi and Chantal Grazzioli separate?

Comedian Eric Omondi has gotten more than he bargained for after he publicly announced his ‘breakup’ with Italian fiancée on Thursday.

This after the comedian penned an emotional message of farewell to Chantal Grazioli on Instagram wishing her nothing but the best.

However, many of his fans seem to believe that its all a publicity stunt for something he will be doing on Friday.

“I met you when you were only 19…I have known you for 4 and a half years…Shared and created some of the best moments in life with you. You changed my life COMPLETELY…As you move into your new phase in life with or without me I want to wish you all the best, My Love …The paths that brought us together are now facing different directions and as you move on in your path I WISH you the BEST life has to offer,” Eric’s post reads in part.

WEDDING PLANS

The timing of the post is also very suspicious, coming just hours after Eric had revealed in a radio interview his grand plans for a Sh80million wedding to his Italian girlfriend.

With the kind of stunts the comedian has successfully pulled off in the past, many of his fans are justifiably skeptical of his latest public proclamations.

His publicity stunts are said to have earned him some lucrative marketing deals, with companies such as Bonfire Adventures and StarTimes aligning their brands with the massive online reach and chatter that the stunts generate.

FANS’ COMMENTS

“Me naye nashuku nimekuonea 18,” comedian YY wrote.

“Hope this is one of your jokes bt its not funny though,” Akinyi Kristin wrote.

“Tumecheswa,” Joyce Namuyombatu commented.

“I don’t believe him,” Immar said.

“Eric… now which company is launching what and when?… you got our attention… hope siyo Huawei,” said Akalgram.

“I smell a very big surprise birthday party/present. Wale wa kunusa pia nauza handkerchief in case of allergies,” The Alpha said.