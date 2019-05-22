Kenya Ranked the Best in Africa for Offering Good Digital Life

Photo: Roy Allela

A smart phone paired to the smart hand gloves invented by Kenyan technology evangelist, Roy Allela (file photo).

Kenya has been ranked as the best African country that offers good digital life in the latest Expat Insider report released by the InterNations.

The survey ranked Kenya 31st in the world ahead of South Africa (49), Morocco (58), Uganda (59) and Egypt (69).

In the report, Kenya appears to offer good digital life as nine in 10 expats in the country (89 percent) are happy with their unrestricted access to online services, which is nine percentage points above the global average 80 percent.

"Making cashless payments in Kenya also seems to be very easy (94 percent positive ratings verses 78 percent globally)," read part of the report released today.

The report also ranks Kenya fifth in the world for the ease of getting a local mobile phone number, behind Myanmar, New Zealand, Israel, and Estonia.

DIGITAL LIFE

In South Africa, the survey ranks the country among the bottom 10 countries worldwide in terms of ease of getting a local mobile phone number (59), with 12 percent of expats saying it is difficult.

The report further reveals that the country does not fare much better when it comes to the availability of government or administration services online, ranking (58) out of 68 countries worldwide.

Uganda ranks among the worst countries in the world for digital life. According to the report, Uganda receives its lowest ratings for getting access to high-speed internet at home (65th out of 68 countries) and paying without cash (61st).

PAYING CASH

The report further states that close to two in five expats in the country 39 percent are unsatisfied with the first factor versus 16 percent globally, while a third 33 percent rate cashless payment opportunities negatively versus 13 percent globally.

"Twelve percent even say it is very difficult to pay without cash in Uganda; only five other countries worldwide have higher percentages in this regard (Germany, Argentina, Egypt, Japan, and Myanmar)," the report indicates.

The Digital Life Abroad Report is an addition to the annually published Expat Insider survey by InterNations.

The topical report is based on the Digital Life subcategory, which was added to the Expat Insider survey for the first time in 2018.

The subcategory is part of the Quality of Life Index, which covers five other subcategories, including Leisure Options, Health & Well-Being, and Travel & Transportation.