Kenya/Cameroon: Raila Junior's Big Moment With Cameroonian Football Legend Eto'o

ODM party leader Raila Odinga's son, Raila Junior, has shared details of the moment when he met Cameroonian football legend, Samuel Eto'o, during a recent tour of West Africa.

Junior was part of the Afro Champions delegation which accompanied Odinga to West Africa on an infrastructural African Union mission.

During the tour, Odinga visited the Democratic Republic of Congo, Niger and Ghana's infrastructural projects.

Junior, however, appears to have had his biggest moment during the tour when he met the Cameroonian football star.

He shared a picture of his meet up with Eto'o on Twitter in what looks like a hotel.

"When you get to meet your hero in person," he captioned the photo.

When you get to meet your hero in person @setoo9 God bless you Samuel Eto'o pic.twitter.com/HKvaLq0S5r

-- Raila Junior Odinga (@Railajunior) May 17, 2019