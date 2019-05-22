22 May 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya/Cameroon: Raila Junior's Big Moment With Cameroonian Football Legend Eto'o

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Evelyne Musambi

ODM party leader Raila Odinga's son, Raila Junior, has shared details of the moment when he met Cameroonian football legend, Samuel Eto'o, during a recent tour of West Africa.

Junior was part of the Afro Champions delegation which accompanied Odinga to West Africa on an infrastructural African Union mission.

During the tour, Odinga visited the Democratic Republic of Congo, Niger and Ghana's infrastructural projects.

Junior, however, appears to have had his biggest moment during the tour when he met the Cameroonian football star.

He shared a picture of his meet up with Eto'o on Twitter in what looks like a hotel.

"When you get to meet your hero in person," he captioned the photo.

When you get to meet your hero in person @setoo9 God bless you Samuel Eto'o pic.twitter.com/HKvaLq0S5r

-- Raila Junior Odinga (@Railajunior) May 17, 2019

Kenya

Marine-Based 'Blue Economies' Offer Massive Potential

Developing ocean-based resources in areas such as fisheries, aquaculture, coastal tourism, transport and ports, mining… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.