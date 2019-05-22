Rwanda: Terror Suspect Callixte Nsabimana to Appear Before Court on Thursday

Callixte Nsabimana, a suspect currently in custody over a litany of terrorism-related charges is expected to appear before Gasabo Primary Court in Kibagabaga, where he is to be formally charged.

This follows the submission of the suspect's file to court by National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA).

Prosecution has confirmed this in a tweet.

"After investigations conducted by RIB and prosecutors at the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA) in the case of Nsabimana Callixte alias Sankara, prosecution has submitted his case to court for pre-trial arraignment," reads a tweet by NPPA.

Prosecution received Nsabimana's file from Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on Friday last week and the former legally have five days to conduct their own investigation before which they could produce the suspect in court.

RIB had paraded Nsabimana before the media on Friday last week, during which his lawyer, Moise Nkundabarashi said that his client's rights had so far been respected during his time in custody.

The investigative body had earlier said the suspect was being probed for formation of an irregular armed group, complicity in committing terrorist acts, conspiracy and incitement to commit terrorist acts, taking persons hostage, murder, and looting.

Nsabimana was spokesperson of an outfit that calls itself FLN, which has been accused of attacking villages in southern part of the country, killing people, looting and destroying property.

The first of such attacks happened last year in June in Nyabimata Sector, Nyamagabe District where two people died and property was looted while other items like a vehicle were burned.

Nsabimana later claimed responsibility of the incident in international press.

Another attack was launched months later in December, where three passenger service vehicles were attacked by assailants inside Nyungwe Forest.