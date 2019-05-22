Uganda: Besigye Ready to Work Gen Muntu's Ant Party

The founding president of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president, Dr Kizza Besigye has expressed willingness to work with Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, whose party, the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) is being launched on Wednesday.

In a May 20 congratulatory message, Dr Besigye, a four time presidential candidate say that it is important that they do whatever they can "from whatever platform" to urgently cause and consolidate a democratic transition Uganda needs.

"As comrades in the struggle, we shall always be available to collaborate in the pursuit of that transition," Dr Besigye's message reads in part.

It adds: "The ANT is being launched at a time when the repression of human rights (especially civic and political rights) in our country is assuming unprecedented levels."

Gen Muntu replaced Dr Besigye as leader of FDC in 2012. Five years later, the former army commander lost to Mr Patrick Amuriat Oboi, who was widely seen as Dr Besigye's proxy candidate.

Gen Muntu decided to move on with several founding members of FDC to form ANT.

RELATED STORY: Inside Besigye, Bobi Wine deal