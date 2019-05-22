Tanzania: Rare Treat in Store for Dar Soccer Fans

Dar es Salaam — Sevilla FC's French striker Wissam Ben Yedder will be one of the major attractions when the record winners of the Uefa Europa League face Mainland giants Simba tomorrow.

Yedder, who scored 19 goals for Sevilla in the just ended Spanish top flight - La Liga - is among 18 players making up the team for the friendly match.

Sevilla arrived in the country last night ahead of the match to be held at the National Stadium.

Apart from Yedder, who scored two goals in the Uefa Champions League knockout stage against Manchester United in 2018, also on the list are Jesus Navas and Aleix Vidal.

Other key Sevilla players are Manuel Agudo Durán, Quincy Promes, Franco Vazquez, Sergi Gomez and the team's first-choice goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.

Sevilla, coached by Joaquín Caparrós, will be in the country for four days at the invitation of SportPesa Tanzania.

SportPesa Tanzania director of Administration and Compliance, Tarimba Abbas, said yesterday that preparations for the match were on course.

Sevilla's tour is meant not only help tourists and investors discover the uniqueness of Tanzania as a travel and business destination, but also ensure that young players get the opportunity to train and learn from the very best, according to Abbas. "We are always keen to offer such opportunities for our players to develop," he added.

While in the country, Sevilla officials will also conduct a coaching clinic for young players at Uhuru National Stadium.

The objective is to pass on football tips to local young talents, according to Abbas.

The match and coaching clinics are part of the La Liga World Challenge powered by SportPesa, which sponsors the country's football heavyweights, Simba and Young Africans.

Sevilla are a globally recognised football club with an enormous business network and partnership portfolio, with plenty of business knowledge to share.