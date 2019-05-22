Tanzania: LHRC - 385 Killed in Mob Violence

Dar es Salaam — An average of 65 people were killed by angry mobs each month accross mainland Tanzania from January to June last year, according to latest Tanzania human rights report.

"These incidents are more prevalent in urban areas. A total of 385 mob killings were recorded by the Police Force in the first six months of 2018," read part of the report released last week by the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC).

The report says although the situation of the right ot life has slightly improved in 2018, incident of mob violence, withchraft related killings and road accidents, the rate of the incidents was still high and continued to be a major threat to right to life.

According to LHRC, lack of faith in the justice system, mainly due to corruption, continued to be the major reason why people resort to mob violence.

"Poor knowledge about legal procedures is also a contributing factor," says the report.

Speaking during the launch of the report last week, LHRC executive director, Anna Henga, said incidents of mob-related killings are fuled by ignorance of the law, citing incidencies where people are not aware of the legal procedures for bail.

The report has recommended the judiciary and the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to work together to address corruption within the justice system in order restore public faith in the system and reduce incidents.

It has also recommended the ministry of Home Affairs and the Police to ensure timely response to incidents of mob violece and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice.

Contribute to the report, a program officer for Advocacy and Policy Analysis at the Christian Council of Tanzania (CCT), Gloria Mafole said the right to life is a basic and the most important human right that many people have chosen to break it.

"We need to continue advocating the importance of the right to life so that people can see the value of life. We need to stop mob violence. God has given life for free," she said