South Africa: SA Names Squad for 2019 Netball World Cup

Cape Town — South Africa have named their squad for this year's Netball World Cup, which takes place in Liverpool from July 12 - 21.

For netball in South Africa, this has been one of the busiest years for the sport with the country having earlier been awarded the rights to host the 2023 World Cup in Cape Town.

South Africa's head coach Norma Plummer knows the significance of the World Cup and what it means as she has won it both as a player and as a coach.

"Getting the best players to come with to Liverpool is very important and critical part of our preparations," she said after announcing her squad of 12 on Wednesday.

"I have worked with all SA based players during a week's camp in Pretoria and I have assessed them again during the 2019 edition of the Telkom Netball League which is currently underway in Pretoria.

"I have also been working very closely with coach Dorette (Badenhorst) to make sure that we choose what we believe are the best players for this World Cup.

"I have spent some time also assessing some of the players that are plying their trades in England, New Zealand and Australia and this also helped us identify who we need and what value will they bring into the team."

The 12 players to represent South Africa at the 2019 World Cup:

Lenize Potgieter, Ine-Marie Venter, Maryka Holtzhausen, Renske Stoltz, Erin Burger, Izette Griesel, Khanyisa Chawane, Bongiwe Pretty Msomi (captain), Shadine van der Merwe, Karla Pretorius, Phumza Maweni, Zanele Vimbela

Source: Sport24