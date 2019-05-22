South Africa: West Rand Girl Narrowly Escapes Kidnapping While Walking to School

A high school girl narrowly escaped being kidnapped while on her way to school in Witpoortjie in Roodepoort on Wednesday morning.

According to the Facebook Group Witpoortjie Community Network, the Hoërskool Bastion pupil was walking to school alone when three men in a white Toyota Corolla attempted to abduct her.

It is not clear how she escaped.

Local SAPS communications officer Captain Juanita-Anne Yorke confirmed the incident to News24, but would not provide any details.

"The incident is being investigated," Yorke said.

The school's receptionist told News24 a representative would call its reporter back with comment. This will be added once received.

The Witpoortjie Community Network urged parents to not let their children walk alone anywhere and to make alternative arrangements so that they can safely get to school.

In January, a 14-year-old boy from Hilton in KwaZulu-Natal also narrowly escaped being kidnapped.

"I thought I would never see my family again. They opened the door, grabbed me, put a blanket over my head and then one of the men sat on top of me so I could not move," he told The Witness after two men grabbed and bundled him into a car in broad daylight.

The plucky teenager reportedly fought back and his abductors threw him out of the car not long afterwards, possibly to avoid drawing attention to themselves.

In December last year, three incidents of kidnapping of young children were recorded in Gauteng alone, News24 reported.

A 17-year-old boy had been kidnapped on December 1, in Kromiet Street, Croydon, while a 6-year-old boy was kidnapped on December 2 in Clayville, Extension 34. On December 3, three boys - aged between eight and nine years - were kidnapped. In all three incidents, the children were held for ransom and only released once the families had made payments to the kidnappers.

