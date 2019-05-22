Tanzania: Yanga Restore Pride in Mbeya City Clash

WITH calculation showing they can't win the Mainland Premier League 2018/19 title against their traditional rivals Simba, Young Africans today welcome Mbeya City at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Yanga who have collected 83 points from 36 games, will be hosts to Mbeya Regionbased side looking only to preserve their status as any results won't change a situation of the both teams in the race for the league supremacy.

But on the other side, Mbeya City who are at the middle of the table need to post positive results so as to maintain their position in the mid of the league table, due to the fact they are not very far from relegation zone.

Mbeya City like other teams want to remain in the topflight league. Mbeya City are placed seventh with 47 points from 36 games, the points which can only be reached by JKT Tanzania who are under the relegation zone placed in the 18th position with 41 points from 36 games and the army men can escape relegation if they win their two remaining games.

In today's game Yanga who have involuntarily surrendered the title race to their rival Simba who comfortably control the race, were yesterday assured the title after beating Singida United at Namfua Stadium in Singida. Mwinyi Zahera side will miss the services of their overlapping wingback Paul Godfrey and defenders Vincent Andrew and Abdallah Shaibu who are both suffering from Malaria.

Other players who will miss today's game for the same purpose is the vice captain Juma Abdul, Mohamed Issa Banka and Said Makapu who are also reported suffering from malaria.

The team, however, can still perform better with the return of their leading scorer Heriether Makambo who is said to have been lured by Guinea topflight league side Horoya AC and reported to have gone to Guinea to sign a three-year deal.

With the title under Simba kit, Yanga have once again surrendered the battle as the league in its last stages turns focus to the bottom-placed teams fighting relegation.

Still many teams are threatened by relegation and two of them likely to join African Lyon who are already relegated.

So the battle is on Ruvu Shooting who are placed 17th with 42 points from 37 outings and remained with a single game and JKT Tanzania with 41 points from 36 games with two games in hand and Mwadui FC with 38 points from 36 games who need to fight hard to ensure they feature in the next season league.

Also in the battle are Kagera Sugar in the 16th position, Biashara United on the 15th position and Tanzania Prisons on 14th position both tied on 43 points, all of them have two games on hand.