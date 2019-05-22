Kenya: Witchcraft Claims Emerge in Tana River County Supremacy Wars

The rift between a Tana River County cabinet executive and her department's chief officer has widened further with fresh claims of witchcraft emerging.

According to sources privy to the matter, the County Executive Committee (CEC) member said she walked into her office on Monday morning only to find unfamiliar objects on her table.

She raised alarm, calling for people in the office to come and witness the bizarre incident.

The CEC called for investigations to unearth the person responsible for placing the stuff in her office.

But accused her embattled chief officer of planting what she said were charms on her table.

CCTV FOOTAGE

Sources say the probe will include footage from CCTV cameras installed in the county headquarters.

The chief officer was recently put on the spot for the alleged misappropriation of funds in his department with questions raised over his quick rise to riches barely a year after he took office.

The officer in turn put the CEC in the firing line, blaming her for his predicament.

The incident is not an isolated case in the governor's office.

Last week, a female chief officer is reported to have had an altercation with a male colleague that saw her nearly strangle the man.

FINANCIAL CLAIMS

The two got into a heated argument over failure to settle some financial claims.

The woman is alleged to have grabbed the man by the collar, forcing colleagues to intervene.

Rifts began to emerge in the county headquarters after Governor Dhadho Godhana issued orders restricting financial control in the departments to the chief officers.

The CECs now accuse their juniors of becoming big-headed and undermining them.

Some chief officers are also accused of taking orders only from the governor and disregarding those from their department heads, the CECs.

"Whenever you ask someone to do something, he will tell you to get a go ahead from the governor before he can effect an order or he will call the governor to okay your request before he can effect anything," one of the CECs told the Nation.