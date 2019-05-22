South Africa: Only One SA Franchise Player Makes Pro14 Dream Team Shortlist

Cape Town — Only one player from South Africa's two PRO14 sides, the Kings and the Cheetahs , has been nominated for the 2018/19 PRO14 Dream Team.

With both sides having endured disappointing campaigns, Cheetahs wing Rabz Maxwane is the only player nominated.

There are, however, several other South Africans included, although they play for other franchises.

A panel of over 75 media members were invited to take part in the voting and three players per position have been identified.

The Cheetahs finished their 2018/19 season with eight wins from 21 matches to finish second-bottom of Pool A while the Kings won two of 21 to finish comfortably bottom of Pool B.

PRO14 DREAM TEAM NOMINATIONS:

Loosehead Prop: Dave Kilcoyne (Munster); Eric O'Sullivan (Ulster); Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh)

Hooker: Epalahame Faiva (Benetton Rugby); Rob Herring (Ulster); Ken Owens (Scarlets)

Tighthead Prop: Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), WP Nel (Edinburgh), Marco Riccioni (Benetton Rugby)

No 4 lock: Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Federico Ruzza (Benetton Rugby)

No 5 lock: Scott Fardy (Leinster); Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors); Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys)

Openside flank: Max Deegan (Leinster); Peter O'Mahony (Munster); Josh Turnbull (Cardiff Blues)

Blindside flank: Colby Fainga'a (Connacht), Braam Steyn (Benetton); Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)

No 8: Marcel Coetzee (Ulster), Bill Mata (Edinburgh), CJ Stander (Munster)

Scrumhalf: Caolin Blade (Connacht); John Cooney (Ulster); Dewaldt Duvenage (Benetton)

Flyhalf: Jack Carty (Connacht); Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors); Jaco van der Walt (Edinburgh)

Left wing: Darcy Graham (Edinburgh); James Lowe (Leinster); Rabz Maxwane (Cheetahs)

Inside centre: Bundee Aki (Connacht); Willis Halaholo (Cardiff Blues); Stuart McCloskey (Ulster)

Outside centre: Tom Farrell (Connacht); Rey Lee-Lo (Cardiff Blues); Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors)

Right wing: Monty Ioane (Benetton Rugby); Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets); Ratuva Tavuyara (Benetton Rugby)

Fullback: Dan Evans (Ospreys); Mike Haley (Munster); Matthew Morgan (Cardiff Blues)

Source: Sport24