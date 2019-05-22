Gambia: APRC Leader Reacts to Kanilai Shooting

Fabakary Tombong Jatta, the leader of the opposition Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC), has urged the community of Kanilai in Foni Kansala to maintain after an incident that led to the shooting of Ismalie Tamba.

Jatta, who goes by his sobriquet F.T.J. was speaking recently as the APRC top brass visited the families of Ismalie Tamba who was shot at the Kanilai military checkpoint.

"What happened here, if it was not Kanilai, you will hear something else," he said. "We came here to talk with you people. We came here with sorrow."

According to Mr. Jatta, since Yahya Jammeh left Kanilai, the people have been in difficulty. "If people have 10% difficulty, the people of Kanilai have about 100%," he said.

Jatta recalled that the same fate had befell on late Haruna Jatta, who was allegedly killed by the security (ECOMIG) stationed at Kanilai. "I can also recall that illegal curfew was introduced in Kanilai and all the boys were running to the bush for hiding," he said. "All the difficulties have been happening to the people of Kanilai, but again your leaders are worth to be leaders," he advised them.

"Lets us be patient with respect. We will follow the matter until where it ends. President Jammeh is a Gambian and what he did in this country for the past 22 years, no one will do it."