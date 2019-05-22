Gambia: 2019 Animal Health Bill Validated

Gambia's 2019 Animal Health Bill have been validated last week by the Department of Livestock Services (LS) and various institutions and stakeholders dealing in animal welfare and protection.

The validation was funded by African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR).

Director General of the Department of Livestock Services Dr. Abdou Ceesay thanked the AU-IBAR for funding the three days validation convergence. "With the caliber of the people who participated in this validation, I am convinced that the objectives will be achieved."

Mr. Ceesay strong arguments were done on various issues presented in the document which, he said was healthy and would enable the country to produce a good document that would guarantee animal health.

He thanked staff of the DLS who committed stood to see that the document is intact and ready to be validated. He also commended members of the task force for their commitment in the finalizing of the document. "We will continue to sensitize the farmers on this new document."