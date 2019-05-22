South Africa: Kohli to Top CWC 2019 Run Scoring Charts - Bookies

Cape Town — India skipper Virat Kohli is the favourite to top the run scoring charts at this year's Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.

According to local bookmakers Sportingbet, Kohli can be backed at 6/1 to finish with more runs than anybody else at the global showpiece.

Australia's David Warner and England's Jonny Bairstow care joint second-favourites at 10/1 , followed by England's Joe Root at 12/1 .

South Africa's Quinton de Kock is next at 14/1 , along with Australia's Steve Smith and India's Shikhar Dhawan .

Faf du Plessis at 28/1 is the next South African on the list, followed by Hashim Amla (33/1) and Aiden Markram ( 40/1 ).

David Miller , meanwhile, comes in at 80/1 while Rassie van der Dussen is at 100/1 and JP Duminy (150/1) .

New Zealand's Martin Guptill finished as the 2015 World Cup's leading run scorer with 547, just six runs ahead of Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara.

Source: Sport24