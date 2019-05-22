Gambia: Kanilai Shooting - Jammeh Vows to Solve the Issue

Former Gambian president, Yahya Jammeh, who is on exile in Equatorial Guinea has reacted to the shooting incident which took place at Kanilai, Foni Kansala District, saying he would personally solve the matter.

Former Lance Corporal Ismalie Tamba, was reportedly shot by personnel of The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), on Sunday after a brief misunderstanding with soldiers at a military checkpoint at Kanilai, the home village of former president, Yahya Jammeh.

At least 10 soldiers have been taken to custody by personnel of the military police in connection with the incident while investigation deepens.

"No one should put the law in his or her own hands. All of us are under the law. If there is anything that pains the people of Kanilai, they should exercise patient," he said.

Jammeh was heard in an audio obtained by The Point, in which he said he was going to solve the issue on his own. "We need to maintain peace and let us not do anything that will jeopardize the peace and the country's stability," he advised.

The audio in which Jammeh made this comments was believed to be interpreted to the community of Kanilai by Musa Amul Nyassi, the National Assembly Member for Foni Kansala.

"People should exercise patient because the incident has happened, and that this is the second time it's happening in which natives of Kanilai are being shot. However, painful it's, you just need to be patient. If you are angry, I am angrier than you people," he added.

Jammeh called on the community to observe and respect the rule of law and avoid anything that will jeopardize the peace and stability of the country. "No one should do something that will jeopardize the peace and stability. Anything that pains you, leave it in the hand of Almighty Allah because he knows why it happens," he stated

The community of Kanilai earlier described the shooting of the unarmed civilian as 'unacceptable' and called for immediate investigation into the matter.