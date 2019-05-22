Gambia: Brikama District Hospital Boosted

Kerr Ode Foundation Monday donated baby wears, bleaches, feeding bottles, soaps, clothing and detergents to the Brikama District Health.

The donation is part of the Foundation's contribution towards the country's healthcare development and support to children as future leaders.

Based in Latrikunda German, the Foundation is a humanitarian Foundation existing to support less privileged children in hospitals. It also specializes in social activities to share ideas, experience, skills and opportunities.

Tommy Ode, founder of the Foundation said the inspiration to establish the Foundation came from his daughter who used to frequently donate to needy people each time they go out for shopping. "This is why I decided to name the Foundation after her name Kerr Ode," he said.

He said something need to be done for children for their future, saying they want to ensure that they have better education and health to be self-reliant in future.

Lamin Sanyang, officer-in-charge of the Brikama district hospital said the donation was important to them, saying the hospital register more than six thousand deliveries every year. "I met with officials of the Foundation a month ago where they expressed aim to help children under treatment there. We welcomed the idea because health is very expensive and that government alone cannot do it."

Ma-Binta Sanneh, secretary of the Foundation said they have a commitment to improve the lives of needy children, while promising to continue with their support to them.