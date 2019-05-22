22 May 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sharks Without Akker, Beast for Lions Derby

Tagged:

Related Topics

Durban — The Sharks will be without the services of a few players who have minor niggles ahead of Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Lions at Kings Park.

Team doctor Gerhard Coetzer confirmed on the Sharks' official website that front-rowers Akker van der Merwe (shoulder injury), Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira (MCL injury - left knee) and Craig Burden (left bicep tear), as well as wing Lwazi Mvovo (ankle sprain), will return to play in approximately two weeks, while prop Thomas du Toit (also ankle sprain) is doubtful for Saturday's match.

Both teams will be eager to win, as only a point separates them in the South African Conference, with the Lions in third position on 30 points and the Sharks fourth on 29 points.

The previous encounter between the sides resulted in a 42-5 victory for the Sharks at Ellis Park in April.

Both team line-ups will be confirmed on Thursday, with kick-off scheduled for 17:15 on Saturday.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Ramaphosa Lives to Fight Another Day - Election Analysis

South Africa's May 8 general election was never in serious doubt – the ruling ANC retained a 7 percent… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.