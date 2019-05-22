South Africa: Two Dead After Two Trucks and Three Cars Collide On N17

Two men were killed and two others were injured on Wednesday morning in a collision between two trucks and three cars on the N17 between Bethal and Ermelo.

ER24 personnel, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find the two trucks and three vehicles scattered all along the road. The two trucks were significantly damaged in the collision, spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

"On closer inspection, paramedics found the body of a man lying trapped in one of the light motor vehicles. Unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to his injuries. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

"A driver of one of the trucks, a man, was found lying trapped inside the cab of his vehicle. Ermelo Fire Services had to use the jaws of life to free the man from the wreckage. Once freed, the man was treated and provided with advanced life support interventions."

After some time, though, the man's vital signs rapidly diminished, said Meiring.

"CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and further advanced life-support interventions were initiated in an effort to revive the patient. Unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries."

Two other patients, both with minor injuries, were treated and transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known.

