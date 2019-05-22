22 May 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Libbok At No 10 As Bulls Rest Pollard

Cape Town — Bulls coach Pote Human has named his team for Friday's Super Rugby clash against the Brumbies in Canberra.

Human made one change to his starting XV from the one which beat the Rebels 32-17 in Melbourne last weekend.

Captain and flyhalf Handre Pollard is rested in line with Springbok protocol, with Manie Libbok starting in the No 10 jersey while JT Jackson comes in on the bench.

Kick-off is at 11:45 (SA time).

Teams:

Brumbies

15 Tom Banks, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Irae Simone, 11 Toni Pulu, 10 Christian Lealiifano (captain), 9 Joe Powell, 8 Pete Samu, 7 Jahrome Brown, 6 Tom Cusack, 5 Sam Carter, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Folau Fainga'A, 1 Scott Sio

Substitutes: 16 Connal Mcinerney, 17 James Slipper, 18 Leslie Leuluaialii-Makin, 19 Darcy Swain, 20 Murray Douglas, 21 Rob Valetini, 22 Ryan Lonergan, 23 Tom Wright

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Andre Warner, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Jannes Kirsten, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 JT Jackson, 23 Divan Rossouw

Source: Sport24

