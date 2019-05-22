South Africa: Police Looking for Suspects

press release

Members of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga are looking for five suspects who robbed a shop in the Central Business District of Delmas on Tuesday, 21 May 2019.

According to a police report the suspects entered the shop pretending to be customers, when suddenly they pounced on the staff members instructing them to lie down. They then went behind the counter and took two crates containing an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene.

Police are making an earnest appeal to anyone who may know the whereabouts or identity of the suspects to contact Detective Warrant Officer Jacques Smook at 072 479 1408 or the SAPS Crime Stop number, 08600 1011.

Meanwhile police at Vosman are looking for a woman who threw what is believed to have been a stillborn infant at a dumping site. The infant, a baby boy was found by three men at the dumping site, next to Schoogezight in Witbank, yesterday.

Police received a call around 11:00, stating that there was an infant in a plastic bag at the dumping site and they responded swiftly.

On arrival they found the trio who explained that they were looking for scrap metal to salvage for reselling. While they were busy searching they then came across a smelly plastic bag and upon opening it they found the infant.

A case of concealment of birth was opened.

Anyone with information that may assist police in tracing the biological mother of the infant, is urged to contact Capt Mashilo on 082 685 6724 or the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111

An earnest appeal is made to the community to stop dumping and abandoning newly born babies, they should instead take them to places of safety or contact local social workers or relevant institutions for assistance.