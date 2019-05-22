Nigeria: Market Leaders Urge Urgent Action On Apapa Gridlock

Stakeholders rose from the first summit of Market Leaders and Traders Association of Nigeria (MLTANL) Lagos Chapter, urging the federal and state government to fix the problems of Apapa gridlock on the Oshodi-Apapa expressway, which is adversely affecting their business.

Speaking at the event held at Orile-Mile 2, the administrative secretary, Ndigbo Lagos Foundation (NLF), Kalu Onuma, said government at all levels must be active to its responsibilities by mitigating the several unfavourable business environment for the trading community to effectively harness its potential.

The chairman, Refrigerator and Air conditioner Dealers Association, Lagos (RADAL), Obinna Obichukwu, listed the issues prevalent in the market space as security, double taxation, and non-inclusion of market leaders in policy formulation that affects traders.

Obichukwu added that traffic and bad roads are also a challenge to them. "We pay between N400,000 and N600,000 for the movement of trailers carrying our goods from Apapa to Ladipo market".

Vice Chairman, APC Central, Hakeem Bamgbola, representing the state chairman of APC, Tunde Balogun, advised that if there are issues concerning revenue payment they should go to local government and demand to see the council chairman. He appealed to the traders to support the government and work in accordance with their regulations.