South Africa: Government Communications On KwaZulu-Natal Presidential Inauguration Live Viewing Venues

press release

South Africa will inaugurate its sixth democratically elected President after the national general elections. The Presidential Inauguration will take place in Pretoria which is the national seat of government. The theme for the inauguration is: "Together Celebrating Democracy:

Renewal and Growth for a Better South Africa". It reinforces that everyone has a role to play in building a brighter tomorrow

GCIS KwaZulu Natal will host eight live viewing events at the following districts, eThekwini metro, Ugu, UMgungundlovu, Amajuba, Umzinyathi, Zululand, Ilembe, and uThukela Districts. The inauguration live viewing events heeds to the call in line with its theme "Together Celebrating Democracy: Renewal and Growth for a Better South Africa".

The theme mobilises the communities to celebrate our democracy and also encourages communities to play an active part in building a better South Africa. The event further aims to educate the community at large on the importance of the inauguration ceremony and celebrate the 6th democratically elected president.

The live screen event will be characterised by information sharing sessions, exhibitions and community dialogues which will be in line with the 6th democratic inaugural of the President, Africa Day, and Child Protection week. The programme will be executed in partnership with various stakeholders invited to do presentation and exhibit their services and information.

The Presidential Inauguration is a moment of great pride for our nation. It is a national event of major significance to all South Africans which is celebratory by nature. The ceremony coinciding with Africa month will see the live screening event programme incorporating the theme and activities, which will be a full day programme. The programme at the live viewing events is set to start at 8am and end at 2pm.

Issued by: Government Communications