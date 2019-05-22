South Africa: Why David Mabuza Did Not Take the Oath - It's the Long Game

analysis

Since David Mabuza became deputy president of the ANC in December 2017 and then Deputy President of the country in February 2018, he has been on a clean-up campaign. Getting his name cleared by the Integrity Commission is part of that mission.

After it had completed its work, the ANC's Integrity Commission drew up a list of 22 people it red-flagged on the party's election lists and sent this to the party's secretary-general Ace Magashule.

This was done after the lists had been submitted to the IEC. When the lists were revealed and public opprobrium grew about the inclusion of personalities at the heart of the State Capture project, the problem was sent to the Commission headed by veteran George Mashamba.

While Mabuza's name has not emerged at the Zondo commission of inquiry into State Capture nor in any of the major national scandals that have scaled the governing party, his peccadillos while serving as Mpumalanga premier are legend.

So, Mabuza was included in the list of 22 people by the commission and this ticked him off. The Integrity Commission did not set out a process of what should happen, but the party's national conference resolutions set out that the...