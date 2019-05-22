Mozambique: Swedish Development Minister Visits

Maputo — The Mozambican and Swedish governments on Wednesday agreed in principle to develop more solid and consistent economic diplomacy based on responsible investment with multiple gains, according to the Swedish Minister of International Development Cooperation, Peter Eriksson.

Speaking to reporters in Maputo, after a meeting with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, Eriksson said "in our conversation we talked about various aspects of governance, but the question of a solid economic diplomacy capable of generating gains for the two countries was the main theme of our discussion".

He said the cooperation between Mozambique and Sweden should rise to the stage of the economic strengthening of the two countries through increased investment in strategic economic sectors which confer gains on both sides.

"We want to participate in the economic development of Mozambique, and we have good experiences in key development sectors, such as energy, agriculture and tourism", added Eriksson.

The Swedish Minister also said Sweden is fully open to cooperating with Mozambique in the fight against corruption, which he regarded as an evil blighting development.

For his part, Mozambican Foreign Minister Jose Pacheco, said the meeting also discussed the Mozambican government's commitment to an effective and lasting peace and the measures being taken to achieve this goal.

Ericsson plans to travel to the central city of Beira to observe the damage inflicted by cyclone Idai in March, and the humanitarian actions under way in Beira and the surrounding area.

Through the World Bank, Sweden intends to participate in the reconstruction of the zones devastated by Idai. This process will be launched by the Donors' Conference, hosted by the government and by Beira Municipal Council, which will be held in Beira on 31 May and 1 June.