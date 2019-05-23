Rwanda: AS Kigali to Start Peace Cup Campaign Against Rayon

AS Kigali have drawn Rayon Sports as their first round opponents when this year's Peace Cup tournament gets underway next month.

The City of Kigali-sponsored side won the tournament in 2013, while the Blues are winners of the 2016 edition.

The two Azam Rwanda Premier League archrivals will face-off in the first-leg clash on June 4 before meeting in the return-leg three days later, with both fixtures hosted at Kigali Stadium.

Results of the draws were announced on Wednesday at Ferwafa headquarters in Remera.

Of the ten matches in the first round, only three will pit topflight teams; with the other two being Sunrise against Espoir and the tie between Marines and their Rubavu District neighbours, Etincelles.

Peace Cup winners, the country's second biggest club competition, represent Rwanda in CAF Confederation Cup.

Women's draws

Group A: AS Kigali, Inyemera and AS Kabuye

Group B: Rugende, Kamonyi and Scandinavia

Group C:ES Mutunda, Freedom de Gakenke and Bugesera

First round fixtures

June 4

AS Kigali Vs Rayon

Hope FC Vs Gasogi

Mukura Vs Unity

Interforce Vs Intare

Sunrise Vs Espoir

June 5

Gicumbi Vs Police

Vision Vs Bugesera

APR Vs Rwamagana

Etoile Est Vs Kiyovu

Marines Vs Etincelles