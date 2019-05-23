Rwanda: Rayon Sports Game a 'Must-Win' for Relegation Strugglers Kirehe

Struggling Kirehe FC face a "must-win" tie when they host Rayon Sports in the Azam Rwanda Premier League on Friday as they look to ease their relegation fears.

Looking ahead to the game, in which odds will be against the hosts, head coach Hamis 'Kishi' Sogonya has said; "We will go into the game to play for a must three points, we badly need the victory to move up the table and bolster our relegation survival."

The Kirehe District-sponsored side go into the uphill test well aware that any result other than victory, and a win for Gicumbi who take on AS Muhanga, would see them drop back in the red zone with one match round left this season.

Sogonya's team are 14th-placed with 27 points; a tally they share with second-last Gicumbi, but the former rank ahead courtesy of a lesser goal deficit.

Nyamagabe-based Amagaju, who will be up against SC Kiyovu on Saturday, were the first side to be relegated, having only managed 17 points after 28 matches.

"We don't want to the second team to follow them [Amagaju] in the second division, and players have shown that they are motivated to prevent the demotion. It's going to be a tough game [against Rayon], but we have to be ready and fight," added Sogonya.

But, on the other hand, Rayon will be seeking a vital away win to seal the club's ninth league title, and Roberto Oliveira's men are not expected to settle for anything less, having won their last seven games. They are looking to stretch their unbeaten run to 17 games.

The Blues, mainly inspired by their striking duo Jules Ulimwengu (17 goals) and Michael Sarpong (14 goals), have not only proved to be the most attacking side in the league, but they have also conceded the least goals (15), a status they share with second-placed and reigning champions, APR.

Kirehe, who earned promotion to the topflight league from the second tier in 2016, will wrap up their 2018/2019 league season against third-placed Mukura on June 1.

Rayon thumped Kirehe 3-0 during the two sides' reverse fixture in January.

Friday

Kirehe Vs Rayon