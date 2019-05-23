Malawi: Chilima Calls for Calm, Says MEC Should Be 'Allowed to Execute Its Role'

State vice-president and UTM Party presidential candidate Saulos Klaus Chilima, has called upon the citizenry to "maintain peace and calm" at the moment as the country continues to receive unofficial results following the Tuesday's Malawi historic tripartite elections.

Chilima: Let us wait for MEC to execvute its role

Chilima in a statement released Wednesday and issued by his spokesman, Pilirani Phiri, called upon Malawians to maintain peace and calm during this period when MEC is "tirelessly tabulating results of the 2019 Tripartite Elections."

The statement said:"MEC should be allowed to execute its role at this particular point in time, with diligence."

Chilima's statement comes barely hours after Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera declared himself heading for victory in the Tuesday presidential poll and said he would not concede defeat.

In the statement, Chilima, whose fortunes remain unpredictable in the polls, commended the professionalism demonstrated by the security forces and the leadership of MEC throughout this process so far.

Reads the statement: "Cognisant of the fact that the power to conduct, tabulate and announce results of the elections is vested in MEC, the Vice President calls on the nation to avoid putting undue pressure on the electoral body. MEC should be allowed to execute its role, at this particular point in time, with diligence.

"The Vice President is also mindful of the Peace Agreement that all Political Parties signed as a way of ensuring that the electoral process is conducted in peace."

Chilima urged Malawians to remain patient and calm and to accord MEC room to finalise the process of tabulating the results and eventually announce the winner.