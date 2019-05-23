Angola: Information Technology Crucial to Social Change - Chancellor

Luanda — The Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) play key role in the change, well-being and life quality by helping human being reflect better on the future.

The ICT importance was highlighted Wednesday by the chancellor of the Angola's Methodist University (UMA), Marta Sambanje.

The UMA official said so at the opening ceremony of the Academic Forum "Open Day IT Methodist University By Unitel".

She stressed the importance of the technologies in capturing, storing, managing and analysing the data, thus helping improve people's lives in the coming decades.

The Academic Forum is sponsored by the institution, in partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation.

The event is running from the 22nd to the 24th this month, aimed to strengthen students' knowledge in the area of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).