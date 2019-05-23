Angola: French, Swiss Companies Supply Fuel to Angola

Luanda — French company Total Oil Trading SA (TOTSA) will supply gasoline to the Angolan market in the coming 12 months.

This was announced Tuesday in Luanda by the State-owned Oil Company, Sonangol.

Sonangol also announced the supply of diesel and marine diesel by the Swiss company Trafigura, which had already operated in Angolan market.

The decision based on the results of an international tender, in which the two companies were selected among nine competitors.

They are BB Energy, BP, ETS (ENI), Glencore, Gunvor, Litasco, Trafigura, Totsa (TOTAL) and Vitol.

Twenty-nine companies took part in the tender launched on February 27, including those currently supplying their products.

The objective is to ensure the necessary competitiveness and efficiency in terms of results.

Despite being the second largest oil producer in sub-Saharan Africa with production of 1.5 million barrels per day, the country produces only 20 percent of the oil-byproducts at Luanda-based Refinery.

In order to attain the remaining 80 percent, the country resorts to import.