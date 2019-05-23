23 May 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: One Dead, Another Injured in Wall Collapse in Gauteng

By Riaan Grobler

One person has died and another was injured when a truck drove into a wall, which then collapsed on two pedestrians.

On Wednesday morning at around 09:25, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a collision on the corners of Kruger Street and Marshall Street in City and Suburbon, Johannesburg, according to a statement.

"Reports from the scene allege that a tipper truck transporting materials for recycling knocked an 8m portion of a wall which had collapsed on two pedestrians.

"[An] adult male sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.

"The second patient, an adult female, was found to have sustained moderate injuries to her lower limbs. She was treated on scene and, once stabilised, was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.

"All necessary authorities were on scene."

