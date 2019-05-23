South Africa: Traffic Chaos in Klipspruit As Protesters Take to the Streets

Protest action in Klipspruit, Soweto, has caused major traffic disruptions in the area on Thursday.

Johannesburg Metro Police (JMPD) Chief David Tembe tweeted that Klipspruit Valley Road was closed off to traffic between Moroka Nancefield and Chris Hani Road.

Tembe said officers were monitoring the situation and traffic was being diverted.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told News24 that protesters were angry about high levels of crime in the area.

Minnaar estimated that about 80 protesters had placed rocks and burning tyres on the road.

"There have been disruptions to traffic, but officers are monitoring the situation," Minnaar said.

"More officers have been sent to the area."

News24