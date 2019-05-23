Botswana, Country With Most Elephants, Lifts Ban On Hunting

analysis

Botswana, which has the world's biggest population of elephants, lifted its suspension on hunting, a move that is likely to spark further debate on a politically charged issue in the southern African nation.

The government would ensure that "reinstatement of hunting is done in an orderly and ethical manner" and in accordance with the law and regulations, the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism said in emailed statement Wednesday.

The number of elephants in Botswana has almost tripled to 160,000 since 1991, increasing conflict between farmers and the animals, which at times destroy crops and kill villagers.

Critics, including former President Ian Khama, say the drive is geared to win rural votes in an October election and could damage tourism, which accounts for a fifth of the economy.

The Botswana Wildlife Producers Association welcomed the decision. "Conservation of our species is paramount, but communities' rights and livelihoods are as important as the species itself," spokeswoman Debbie Peak said in a text message.

Other conservationists say Botswana is one of the animal's last safe havens in Africa and believe President Mokgweetsi Masisi's motives for lifting the ban were political. Support for his Botswana Democratic Party, in power since independence...