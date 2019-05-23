South Africa: United States 'Greatly Disappointed' in SA Decision to Extradite Former Finance Minister to Mozambique, Not Us

analysis

And Mozambican budget watchdog suspects Chang will now evade prosecution for alleged massive corruption.

The US government has expressed "great disappointment" that South Africa has decided to extradite Mozambique's former finance minister Manuel Chang back to his own country rather than to the US to face massive fraud charges.

And civil society organisations in Maputo suspect that Chang will evade charges in Mozambique for alleged complicity in a huge shipping contract scam which cost the country some US$2-billion.

"We urge the Government of South Africa to send Mr Chang to the United States to stand trial for these alleged crimes, which victimised US citizens and robbed the Government of Mozambique of over $700-million," Robert Mearkle, spokesperson for the US embassy in Pretoria, told Daily Maverick.

Mearkle said the US embassy had noted "with great disappointment" the statement by Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Michael Masutha announcing that Pretoria intended to extradite him to Mozambique. This was "despite having received our formal extradition request before that of the Republic of Mozambique", Mearkle said.

He added that the US embassy was holding discussions with the South African government and exploring options for a review of the decision.

Chang was arrested at...