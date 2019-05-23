Somalia: Five Dead in Somalia Car Bomb Blast

Police in Somalia say former foreign minister Hussein Elabe Fahiye was among at least five people killed when a car bomb exploded Wednesday near the presidential palace in the capital, Mogadishu.

At least 13 other people were injured.

Militant group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the blast, saying they were targeting soldiers, lawmakers and other government officials.

Al-Shabab frequently carries out bomb blasts in the capital near the presidential compound and at hotels frequented by government officials and foreigners.