Botswana: Violence Against Nurses Worrisome

Tlokweng — Reports of violence against on duty nurses is uncalled for and worrisome, says Tlokweng sub district Deputy District Commissioner, Mr Richard Boitshwarelo.

Mr Boitshwarelo was speaking during the Tlokweng sub district session on May 21 following reports from councillor Kenneth Kgosimore of Lesunyaneng ward to that effect.

The councillor called for improved security of nurses at Mafhitlhakgosi Clinic, especially at night, as some clients harassed and beat up nurses citing a recent case which he said was not the first.

He said such incidents were regrettable noting that violence against nurses was becoming a concern both nationally and worldwide.

Mr Boitshwarelo said the perpetrators were mostly those who accompanied patients.

There was no situation or treatment that warranted abuse of a health professional hence such acts must be condemned, he said.

He said there was need to relook at nurses' security saying it might not be possible to station police officers at health facilities but rather have security personnel patrolling the premises.

He said the issue needed further discussion and consideration and called on the community to respect nurses.

Meanwhile the chairperson, Ms Norah Nkwe also regretted violence against nurses and health professionals saying even if a client was not happy about the service, violence was never a solution.

She therefore called on the community to not only condemn such acts but desist from them.

Still on health issues, Councillor Gloria Batlang expressed concern over the shortage of drugs in health facilities.

Ms Batlang said not all patients and caregivers could afford to purchase medicines from private facilities hence the need to address the issue urgently.

She further complained about the umdignified manner in which patients were treated by some health professionals.

For instance, she said during lunch hour, Tlokweng Main Clinic were required to vacate the building yet no chairs were provided and nothing to protect them from inclement weather conditions.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>