22 May 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Four Remaining SA Tourists Back Home Following Egypt Bus Blast

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sesona Ngqakamba

Four South Africans who remained in Egypt following a roadside bomb on Sunday, in which three of them were injured, have returned to South Africa on Wednesday, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) confirmed.

The three injured had stayed behind to receive medical assistance while the fourth was a spouse.

Twenty Durbanites - all of them from The Bluff and Wentworth - were among the 25 South African tourists who were in a bus en route to the pyramids at Giza when a roadside bomb exploded near it on Sunday, Daily News reported.

However, Dirco revised the number to 28 after receiving information from SA ambassador to Egypt, Vusi Mavimbela.

Twenty-four of the 28 tourists arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday morning.

"No other details will be made available on this matter as they have requested privacy and time to recover from this traumatic experience," Dirco spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said in a statement.

According to reports by AFP, 17 people were injured during the explosion.

News24

South Africa

Conspiracy Theories Aside, the Case Against Mr Zuma Is Very Strong - State

The reason for the decision to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma on charges of racketeering, money laundering, fraud… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.