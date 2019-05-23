Kenya: 50 Families Flee as Elephants Invade Farms in Subukia

Over 50 families have fled their homes after a herd of elephants invaded farms in Kavilila village in Subukia, Nakuru County, on Tuesday night.

Area Ward Representative Daniel Kiriethe said panic gripped the village after about 90 elephants descended on their farms and destroyed crops.

SECURE PLACES

Mr Kiriethe said the incident saw many families vacate their homes for more secure places.

Mr Hillary Kirui, a resident said the elephants destroyed vegetables, bananas and maize farms.

"The residents have incurred losses estimated at Sh2 million. Our lives are in danger and we cannot return to our homes," he said.

Ms Eunice Njeri, another area resident said learning had been paralysed in the village which borders Baringo and Laikipia counties.

"We had sought refuge in the upper part of Subukia, our children have not reported to school today (Wednesday) ," she said.

DROUGHT

The elephants are said to have come from forested areas of Baringo County.

Earlier, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) had warned the public on a possible wildlife invasion due to drought in most parts of the country.

KWS said that wild animals, which were searching for water and pasture, had been displaced from their natural habitats.

Areas that have recently experienced cases of human-wildlife conflicts are Narok, Taita Taveta, Laikipia, Kajiado, Meru, Mau, Marsabit, Lamu, Mount Kenya region and Nakuru.