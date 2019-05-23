South Africa: Brümilda Van Rensburg and Annelisa Weiland to Star in New kykNET Sitcom

Cape Town — A new Afrikaans sitcom with a star-studded cast will make its debut on kykNET on Monday, 8 July at 20:30.

The thirteen-episode series is called Lui maar op, Belinda and for the first time ever the doyennes of Afrikaans TV, Brümilda van Rensburg and Annelisa Weiland, will appear together in a series. Both are well-known for their respective soapie roles but in Lui maar op, Belinda the two veteran actresses' respective characters, Belinda and Annetjie, will guarantee some tears of laughter.

Other main cast members are Eric Nobbs (Frans), Duncan Johnson (Ian), Carmen Maarman (Maggie) and newcomer Wian Taljaard (Dirkie). Marion Holm, Denise Newman, Hannes van Wyk, Therese Benade and Eden Classens will make guest appearances.

Lui maar op, Belinda is set in George where all these characters, who are a bit of an odd match, work at a general dealer.

The main writer of this new kykNET sitcom is Chris Vorster, while the idea was conceptualised by the upcoming writer Marcel Spaumer - who is also one of the writers of the hit soapie Suidooster.

It is directed by Corné van Rooyen, best known for Afrikaans movies and series such as Hollywood in my Huis, Vaselinetjie, Liewe Kersfeesvader and Alles Malan.

Source: Channel24