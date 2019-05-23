Sierra Leone: Sam Sumana to Moderate Bintumani III

Former sacked Vice President Samuel Sam Sumana has been invited by the Ministry of Political Affairs to moderate the much talked about Bintumani III in Freetown.

The proposed Bintumani III conference on Peace Building, Diversity Management and National Cohesion was made public by President Julius Maada Bio during the State Opening of the Fifth Parliament of the Second Republic of Sierra Leone on May 4th,2019.

But the main opposition All People's Congress (APC) has clearly stated that they would not be a party to the said conference on the grounds that the current administration was not working towards the realization of national cohesion and peace. While President Bio entered the Well of Parliament to deliver his speech, all APC Members of Parliament staged a walkout.

Meanwhile,a letter dated 16th May,2019 signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Political and Public Affairs, Edward Kwame Yankson stated that: "I have the honour to refer to the above subject and invite you to serve as moderator of the Bintumani III National Conference on Peace and National Cohesion scheduled to take place from 23rd to 25th May, 2019 in Freetown."

It is however unclear as to whether Sam Sumana would honour the invitation as Concord Times could not reach him for his comment. He was recently stripped off his state security details on the grounds that he is not a retired, but rather a sacked Vice President and that he should not be accorded such facility. The said action was instituted after Sam Sumana mend fence with former President Ernest Bai Koroma who had unconstitutionally relieved him of his duty as vice president.

Samuel Sam Sumana is expected to speak on the topic: "Promoting Social Cohesion, Culture of Peace and Democracy".