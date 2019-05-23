"As part of festivities to commemorate the 47th edition of the National Day on 20th May 2019, under the theme « Unity in Diversity, a major asset of the Cameroonian people in their determined move towards emergence, » the Ministry of Defence is organizing Defence and Security Forces Open Days on 17, 18 and 19 May 2019 at the 101 Air Base, Mvan-Yaounde. The said days, whose main objective is to strengthen the link between the defence and security forces and the nation, also aim at reliably informing the general public on the military defence tool, its capabilities and organization through presentation of the various trades, recruitment channels and careers profiles, in order to arouse public interest in the trades of the Armed Forces and the Gendarmerie. The official opening ceremony of the Defence Open Days which shall for the first time host stands of the National security, will be presided at by the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence on Friday, 17 May 2019 at 3 p.m. at the 101 Air base Mvan-Yaounde, in Yaounde IV."
Cameroon: MINDEF - Defence and Security Forces Open Days Begins
Cameroon
