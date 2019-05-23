Cameroon: National Gendarmerie - Bosses Commune With Soldiers

They shared a common meal on May 21 in commemoration of national unity.

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo, and the Secretary of State in charge of the National Gendarmerie, Yves Landry Galax Etouga, on May 21 shared a common meal with gendarmerie officers of all ranks at the headquarters on the National Gendarmerie in Yaounde. The event which marked the end of activities organised in commemoration of the 47th National Day celebrated on May 20, according to Etouga, is a traditional occasion for bosses, collaborators and colleagues to meet and greet their staff and peers.

The Secretary of State in charge of the National Gendarmerie used the occasion to boost the morale of the soldiers, congratulating them for a commendable display during the National Day military parade at the May 20 Boulevard, and encouraging them to be more committed to their duties, particularly preserving the national borders and ensuring peace and unity.

Meals presented for savouring at the event reflected the theme of this year's edition of the national feast; "Unity in diversity, a major asset of the Cameroonian people in their determined move towards emergence," as delicacies from across the country were made available. Special guests from the military corps of friendly countries like France, Congo, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea, among others, answered present at the event ground.

It should be recalled that the National Gendarmerie animated the May 20 march past with an arsenal of the Carrier Squadron comprising of six groups. Its Motorcycle Platoon also sent spectators into ecstasy while the women of the corps equally put up a remarkable performance.