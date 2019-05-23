Sudan: Animal Resources Workers Stage Protest

Khartoum — Workers at the federal ministry of animal resources , fisheries and pastures with participation of vets in Sudan staged a protest before the premises of the ministry Wednesday raising banners which call for transfer of power to civilian government , improving the work environment and reinstating the dismissed and qualified employees.

The protesters demanded enhancement of veterinary extension and services, establishment of central fish corporation, prohibition of exportation of female cattle and conducting a real animal census.

The employees of the ministry of animal resources called for restructuring the ministry and just distribution of revenues of animal exports.

They called for fighting rigging in investment projects and corruption as well as tightening the food control, development of veterinary research and laboratories.